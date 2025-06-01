Aeropolis – Seminario Spazio e Startup. Come la nuova generazione di imprenditori sta rivoluzionando il settore

UNIVERSITÀ DEGLI STUDI DI NAPOLI FEDERICO II
– “SCUOLA POLITECNICA E DELLE SCIENZE DI BASE”
29 mag 2025
Spazio e Startup : Come la nuova generazione di imprenditori sta rivoluzionando il settore “Ready to StartUp” Launch your Business Idea
Panel Talk
Mattia Barbarossa – Founder, Chairman & CSO Sidereus Space Dynamics
Ing. Francesco Plantone – CTO Dymension Space
Ing. Davide Vittori – CEO Astradyne
Ing. Emanuele Della Volpe – CEO GreenTech Solution
Ing.Vittorio Trifari – CEO & Co-Founder ROBOSAN e Co-Founder SmartUp Engineering
Ing. Rosario Giordano – CEO ProEtico