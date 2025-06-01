Aeropolis – Seminario Spazio e Startup. Come la nuova generazione di imprenditori sta rivoluzionando il settore

1 Giugno 2025

SEMINARIO AEROPOLI 2025

UNIVERSITÀ DEGLI STUDI DI NAPOLI FEDERICO II

– “SCUOLA POLITECNICA E DELLE SCIENZE DI BASE”

 29 mag 2025

 Spazio e Startup : Come la nuova generazione di imprenditori sta rivoluzionando il settore “Ready to StartUp” Launch your Business Idea

Panel Talk

Mattia Barbarossa  – Founder, Chairman & CSO Sidereus Space Dynamics

Ing. Francesco Plantone – CTO Dymension Space

Ing. Davide Vittori – CEO Astradyne

Ing. Emanuele Della Volpe – CEO GreenTech Solution

Ing.Vittorio Trifari – CEO & Co-Founder ROBOSAN e Co-Founder SmartUp Engineering

Ing. Rosario Giordano – CEO ProEtico

 

 